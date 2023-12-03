Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $67.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.14. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.