Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Short Interest Update

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Excellon Resources Stock Performance

Excellon Resources stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.11. 20,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,004. Excellon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Excellon Resources

About Excellon Resources

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. ( OTCMKTS:EXNRF Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

