Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Update

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOFGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.0 days.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EXCOF remained flat at $5.76 during trading on Friday. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156. Exco Technologies has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $6.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

