Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) vs. Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ) Critical Analysis

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exelixis and Genocea Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $1.61 billion 4.23 $182.28 million $0.28 78.36 Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million 0.00 -$33.20 million N/A N/A

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Genocea Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

93.1% of Exelixis shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Exelixis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Exelixis and Genocea Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 5.19% 3.71% 2.99% Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Exelixis and Genocea Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 5 11 0 2.69 Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exelixis presently has a consensus target price of $25.44, suggesting a potential upside of 15.94%.

Risk and Volatility

Exelixis has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exelixis beats Genocea Biosciences on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. It develops zanzalintinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets VEGF receptors, MET, AXL, MER, and other kinases implicated in growth and spread of cancer; XB002, an antibody-drug conjugate composed of human monoclonal antibody against tissue factor (TF) for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; XL102, an orally bioavailable cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and XB002 for the treatment of non-hodgkin's lymphoma. It has research collaborations and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Redwood Bioscience, Inc.; R.P. Scherer Technologies, LLC; Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.; NBE Therapeutics AG; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited; Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.; Invenra, Inc.; StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, as well as clinical development agreement with Sairopa B.V. for ADU-1805. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About Genocea Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On July 5, 2022, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 11, 2023.

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.