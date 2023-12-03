Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Update

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 259.3 days.
Exor Stock Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS EXXRF traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $97.25. 906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.00 and a 200-day moving average of $89.03. Exor has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $97.25.
Exor Company Profile
