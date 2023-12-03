Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Update

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 259.3 days.

Exor Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS EXXRF traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $97.25. 906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.00 and a 200-day moving average of $89.03. Exor has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $97.25.

Get Exor alerts:

Exor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.