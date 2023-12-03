F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Short Interest Update

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,530,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 9,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

F.N.B. Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $12.49. 2,025,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.10.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in F.N.B. by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,449,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,434,000 after buying an additional 413,698 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,474,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,597,000 after purchasing an additional 694,059 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 487,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 256,355 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 14.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

