Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,728,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FANUY stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $13.98. 267,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,043. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.98. Fanuc has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fanuc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

