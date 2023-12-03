Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Short Interest Update

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance
FFIEW remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 14,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,159. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.27.
About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
