Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Short Interest Update

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

FFIEW remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 14,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,159. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.27.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

