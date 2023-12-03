Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,257 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.18. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $61.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

