Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) Short Interest Update

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
View Our Latest Report on FATH
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FATH remained flat at $4.35 on Friday. 1,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,582. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $54.00.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fathom Digital Manufacturing
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.