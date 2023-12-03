Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) Short Interest Update

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FATH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FATH remained flat at $4.35 on Friday. 1,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,582. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.