FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Short Interest Update

FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 108.5 days.

OTCMKTS:FDRVF remained flat at C$16.80 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.35. FD Technologies has a 1-year low of C$16.44 and a 1-year high of C$27.20.

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

