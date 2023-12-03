FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Short Interest Update

FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 108.5 days.
FD Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FDRVF remained flat at C$16.80 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.35. FD Technologies has a 1-year low of C$16.44 and a 1-year high of C$27.20.
FD Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FD Technologies
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.