Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.29

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.29 and traded as high as C$11.83. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$11.83, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09. The stock has a market cap of C$315.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.83.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.06. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,005.59% and a negative net margin of 154.92%. The firm had revenue of C$8.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.4933278 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

In other news, Director Khalid Islam bought 20,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.44 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.48. Also, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 74,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.59 per share, with a total value of C$118,920.87. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company's product candidates include PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

Featured Stories

