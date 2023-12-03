Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FERVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FERVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 822,100 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 911,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,221.0 days.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FERVF remained flat at $32.86 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 238. Ferrovial has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $38.07.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

About Ferrovial

(Get Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops transport infrastructure, mobility solutions, civil works, and buildings projects in Spain and internationally. The company designs and builds various public and private works; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, bridges, and airports; designs, constructs, operates and maintains potable water treatment plants, urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and desalination plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.