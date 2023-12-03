Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.35 million, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.74. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.28.

Institutional Trading of Fiesta Restaurant Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $1,388,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

