Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,294,600 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 3,098,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 124.3 days.

Filo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FLMMF traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,054. Filo has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94.

Get Filo alerts:

Filo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Filo Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.