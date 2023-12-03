Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,294,600 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 3,098,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 124.3 days.
Filo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FLMMF traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,054. Filo has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94.
Filo Company Profile
