Financial Analysis: Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) versus Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF)

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) and Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Monex Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and Monex Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75% Monex Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $84.79 million 6.51 -$44.65 million ($0.54) -9.61 Monex Group N/A N/A N/A $11.59 0.38

This table compares Applied Digital and Monex Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Monex Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monex Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Applied Digital and Monex Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Monex Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Digital presently has a consensus target price of $14.70, suggesting a potential upside of 183.24%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Monex Group.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Monex Group

Monex Group, Inc., an online financial institution, provides retail online brokerage services in Japan, the United States, China, and Australia. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, M&A advisory, and cryptocurrency exchange services; investment and trading, and investment education services; asset building and management services; custodial trust service; private banking services for high net worth clients; investment advisory services; management and utilization services for genomic, medical, and healthcare data; and education and childcare services. In addition, it involved in development and operation of marketing SaaS ChatBook'; research and design, study, development, and consultation on cryptocurrency; and development of trading technology. The company was formerly known as Monex Beans Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Monex Group, Inc. in July 2008. Monex Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

