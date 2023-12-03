Financial Analysis: Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) vs. Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC)

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) and Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Spectaire’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirion Technologies $717.80 million 2.80 -$276.90 million ($1.27) -7.00 Spectaire N/A N/A -$1.76 million N/A N/A

Spectaire has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mirion Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

75.4% of Mirion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Spectaire shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Mirion Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.1% of Spectaire shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Mirion Technologies has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectaire has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Spectaire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirion Technologies -30.62% 2.31% 1.31% Spectaire N/A N/A -34.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mirion Technologies and Spectaire, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirion Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spectaire 0 1 0 0 2.00

Mirion Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.73%. Spectaire has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Spectaire’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spectaire is more favorable than Mirion Technologies.

Summary

Mirion Technologies beats Spectaire on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc. provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products. This segment supports applications in medical diagnostics, cancer treatment, practitioner safety, and rehabilitation. The Industrial segment focuses on addressing critical radiation safety, measurement, and analysis applications; and provides personal radiation detection, identification equipment, and analysis tools. The company's products and solutions also include nuclear medicines, dosimeters, contamination and clearance monitors, reactor instrumentation and control equipment and systems, medical and industrial imaging systems and related accessories, alpha spectroscopy instruments, alpha/beta counting instruments, and gamma spectroscopy detector systems; and electrical penetration, cancer diagnostics, software, and other services. It serves hospitals, clinics and urgent care facilities, dental and veterinary offices, radiation treatment facilities, OEMs for radiation therapy, laboratories, military organizations, government agencies, industrial companies, power and utility companies, reactor design firms, and NPPs. The company was formerly known as Global Monitoring Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Mirion Technologies, Inc. in January 2006. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Spectaire

Spectaire Holdings Inc. operates as an industrial technology company. Its industrial technology allows its customers to measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. Its core offering, AireCore, is an integrated hardware, software, and data platform. The company is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

