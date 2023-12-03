Financial Comparison: Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) and BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIF – Get Free Report) and BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.6%. BCE pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BCE pays out 158.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and BCE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication N/A N/A N/A BCE 9.37% 16.28% 4.21%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication 0 0 0 0 N/A BCE 0 5 1 0 2.17

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and BCE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BCE has a consensus target price of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.16%. Given BCE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BCE is more favorable than Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and BCE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication N/A N/A N/A $0.75 1.60 BCE $18.59 billion 1.98 $2.21 billion $1.81 22.27

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BCE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.5% of Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BCE beats Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services. In addition, it provides virtual server services; Bcyber services; smart business services; private virtual PBX services; and B144 service, an advertising platform for digital advertising and marketing to small businesses, BCam, Wi-Fi, SMS, and remote backup. Further, the company offers infrastructure services, company's network connection, billing services, and space leasing; and operates and maintains radio transmitters for broadcasting of radio and television contents. Additionally, it provides basic telephone, browsing and data communications, messaging, push to talk, Internet of Things, and servicing and repair services, as well as sells terminal equipment. Furthermore, the company provides cellular communication services; multi-channel digital satellite television, over the Internet, and value added services. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Holon, Israel.

About BCE

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television (IPTV), local telephone, and long distance services, as well as other communication services and products; and satellite TV service and connectivity services. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

