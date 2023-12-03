Financial Review: ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) vs. Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) and ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Moody’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Moody’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Moody’s and ASX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moody’s 0 6 7 0 2.54 ASX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Moody’s currently has a consensus price target of $351.54, suggesting a potential downside of 5.26%. Given Moody’s’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Moody’s is more favorable than ASX.

This table compares Moody’s and ASX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moody’s 26.42% 55.27% 11.84% ASX N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moody’s and ASX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moody’s $5.47 billion 12.42 $1.37 billion $8.22 45.14 ASX N/A N/A N/A $1.99 19.60

Moody’s has higher revenue and earnings than ASX. ASX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moody’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Moody’s pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. ASX pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Moody’s pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ASX pays out 83.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Moody’s has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Summary

Moody’s beats ASX on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities. Its ratings are disseminated through press releases to the public through electronic media, including the internet and real-time information systems used by securities traders and investors. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets; and offers subscription based research, data, and analytical products comprising credit ratings, credit research, quantitative credit scores and other analytical tools, economic research and forecasts, business intelligence and company information products, commercial real estate data and analytical tools, and learning solutions. It also offers offshore research and analytic services to the global financial and corporate sectors; and risk management software solutions, as well as related risk management advisory engagements services. The company was formerly known as Dun and Bradstreet Company and changed its name to Moody's Corporation in September 2000. Moody's Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives. In addition, it offers information services, including pricing and trading data; technical services, such as s market access, connectivity, hosting and co-location services; central counterparty clearing and settlement services for equities; settlement, depository, and registry services for debt securities; and payment platform for property transactions, high value payments and electricity providers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

