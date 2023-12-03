Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 950,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 1,009,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.2 days.

Finnair Oyj Price Performance

Finnair Oyj stock remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. Finnair Oyj has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.

Get Finnair Oyj alerts:

Finnair Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Finnair Oyj engages in the airline business in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers passenger and cargo traffic, ancillary services, package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours brand name, and other travel products; and support services comprising catering, aircraft maintenance, ground handling, and airline training.

Receive News & Ratings for Finnair Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnair Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.