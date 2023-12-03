Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 950,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 1,009,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.2 days.
Finnair Oyj Price Performance
Finnair Oyj stock remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. Finnair Oyj has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.
Finnair Oyj Company Profile
