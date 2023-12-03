First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) PT Raised to $25.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BUSE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Busey currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

First Busey Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of BUSE opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.87. First Busey has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.09 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Insider Activity

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $175,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 372 shares of company stock valued at $8,046 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Busey by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

