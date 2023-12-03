First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Update

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,085,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 1,374,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.2 days.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $10.14 during trading on Friday. 27,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

