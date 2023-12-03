First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Short Interest Update

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the October 31st total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,800,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFWM. StockNews.com began coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush cut First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

First Foundation Price Performance

First Foundation stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. 864,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $377.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $63.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently -1.23%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

