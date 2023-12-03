First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.11% of First Trust Water ETF worth $15,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $89.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $91.98.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

