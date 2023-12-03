First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Short Interest Update

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 126,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 4,034.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

MYFW traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,518. The stock has a market cap of $163.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). First Western Financial had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

