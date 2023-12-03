Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Lowered by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV remained flat at $130.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,516,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.84. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

