Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,018,600 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 8,448,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.
Fission Uranium Price Performance
Shares of FCUUF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 423,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,536. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55.
Fission Uranium Company Profile
