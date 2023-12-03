Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Up 6.7% in November

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,416,400 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 1,327,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14,164.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FGETF remained flat at $14.00 during midday trading on Friday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

