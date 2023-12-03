Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FND. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.83.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND stock opened at $97.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

