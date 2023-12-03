Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,937,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 4,631,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,342.5 days.

Fortnox AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FNOXF traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. 4,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. Fortnox AB has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fortnox AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

About Fortnox AB (publ)

Fortnox AB (publ) operates a cloud-based business platform for financial administration for small businesses, accounting firms, associations, and schools. It offers industry solutions for bookkeeping, billing, quotation and order, salary, stock, time reporting, and receipt and travel. It also offers invoicing software and payroll program.

