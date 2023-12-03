Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOJCY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of FOJCY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $3.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.0961 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.06. Fortum Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

