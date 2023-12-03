Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stake Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,925 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,402.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.93.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

