Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Acquires 15,227 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,284,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,948,328. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

