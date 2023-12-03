Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $62.69 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 412,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 15.0% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $62,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

QQQM traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $160.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,464. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $106.88 and a 12 month high of $162.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.97.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2448 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

