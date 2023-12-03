Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 149 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $930.00. 2,961,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $516.05 and a 12-month high of $999.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $891.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $862.03. The firm has a market cap of $383.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $862.33.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

