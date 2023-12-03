Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Short Interest Update

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 137,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRLOF stock remained flat at C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.87. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$1.02.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Company Profile

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust ("FLCT") is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 107 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.4 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

