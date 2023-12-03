FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Short Interest Update

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,090,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 74,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 531,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,633 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 203.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 86,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,358,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 44,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 134.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 63,986 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,275,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,209,875. The firm has a market cap of $536.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.59. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.68 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 85.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

