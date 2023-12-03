Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

In other news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,036.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 10,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 201,533 shares in the company, valued at $925,036.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Caracciolo sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $25,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 34,000 shares of company stock worth $163,600. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,662,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 714,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 681,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 41,486 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Full House Resorts from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,473. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $184.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.54 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 8.94%.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

