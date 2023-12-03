Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 270 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,735 shares of company stock worth $32,970,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $235.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,916.51, a P/E/G ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.56. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $238.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.71.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

