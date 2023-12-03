Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Boosts Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $126.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.