Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Boosts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.75 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on IR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,877.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

