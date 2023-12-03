Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Boosts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 6,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 173,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11,130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $91.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ED. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Argus reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

