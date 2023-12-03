Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 19 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,302.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,104.47 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,051.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,191.68. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

