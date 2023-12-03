Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 573 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Block by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Block by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Block by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Block in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 28,777 shares worth $1,487,371. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Block Trading Up 2.5 %

SQ stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.38 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $58.31.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.