Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys New Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion and a PE ratio of 20.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.90. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

