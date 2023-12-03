Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Grows Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after buying an additional 3,245,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,131,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after purchasing an additional 96,038 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,020,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,925,000 after purchasing an additional 176,565 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.07.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $138.61 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.37. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.04%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

