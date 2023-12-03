Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $84.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $100.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average of $85.70.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

