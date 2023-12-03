Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
WEC Energy Group stock opened at $84.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $100.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average of $85.70.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.
