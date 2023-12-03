Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $364,000 Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PG&E by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 103,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 120,468 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

PG&E Trading Up 1.6 %

PCG stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

