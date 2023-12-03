Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

