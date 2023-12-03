Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Increases Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $281,065,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Seagen by 836.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,317,568,000 after purchasing an additional 850,697 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Seagen by 7,830.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,305,000 after purchasing an additional 837,813 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Seagen by 76.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,069,000 after purchasing an additional 685,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,386 shares of company stock worth $5,984,258 in the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $212.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.30. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $217.51. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

